Revisit Pat Benatar's Biggest Hits as She Celebrates Her 70th Birthday

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 10

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 06:15 PM
Pat Benatar
Pat Benatar. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's been more than 40 years since Pat Benatar first rocked the stage with her gritty, powerful voice, skintight spandex suits and a refreshingly fierce attitude that rejected any notion that rock n' roll was strictly a boys' club.

Now, as she turns 70, the star's career is still kicking; in November, the four-time Grammy winner snagged a coveted spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside husband and longtime collaborator Neil Giraldo. That same month, she and Giraldo, who married in 1982, celebrated the launch of Invincible, their jukebox musical reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.

"It has been an incredible ride," Benatar— who was raised on Long Island and briefly worked at a bank before her music career — said in her Rock Hall induction speech.

In honor of her 70th birthday on Tuesday, take a look back at some of Benatar's most essential tracks.

"Heartbreaker"

A glittering rock anthem that served as her breakthrough single, "Heartbreaker" was a sleeper hit that featured on her 1979 debut album In the Heat of the Night.

Though it failed to crack the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, the song has endured as one of Benatar's most recognizable, and she told Vulture in December she considers it her career-defining song.

"It's the culmination after three and a half years of trying to convince everybody of what I was talking about — they were all patting me on the head saying, 'Yes, we understand,' but they didn't understand me until I found [Giraldo], who was the person I was looking for," she said. "'Heartbreaker' was the song that initiated everything, because we played it together first. It was the first song we recorded, and it was the first song [Giraldo] played."

"Hit Me With Your Best Shot"

With its distinct guitar riff and snarling challenge to a lover who could most certainly treat her better, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" became Benatar's first Top 10 hit in the U.S. when it was released off her 1980 album Crimes of Passion.

Though Benatar told Vulture she still considers it "a fabulous song" that "everyone loves," the star has said that in the wake of gun violence and an uptick in mass shootings in America, its meaning has changed for her, and she will no longer sing it on tour.

"I stopped performing it for multiple reasons. It's too juvenile for me to sing. People get angry when I say this, but they've got to understand that you have to believe it. You have to mean it," she said. "So if something changes for you, I'm not going to pretend and sing the song just because everyone wants to hear it. I can't do that. That's just sacrilegious to me. I'm not saying I won't find it again."

As she explained to USA Today in July: "[The title] is tongue in cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can't say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can't. I'm not going to go on stage and soap box — I go to my legislators — but that's my small contribution to protesting. I'm not going to sing it. Tough."

"Love Is a Battlefield"

War becomes the ultimate metaphor for love in this single off Benatar's 1983 album Live from Earth.

The song — which includes Benatar's signature battle cry "We are young!" — has even found popularity among new generations of fans thanks to its frequent use in media, like Glee, 30 Rock and 13 Going on 30.

"This is the reason why you want to be able to be diverse, because otherwise songs stay locked in time, which I don't ever want. The definition of the song, or what people's definitions of the song is, stays solid," Benatar told Vulture. "It's a living thing — every time it comes in a different incarnation, it enhances what it means to you. It changes the meaning. That's what 13 Going on 30 did for me. That's the spark. If it happens organically, which it must, that's what gives you the inspiration to continue."

"Shadows of the Night"

The track was written by D.L. Byron for the 1980 film Times Square, but didn't make the cut, and only found stateside success once Benatar recovered her own version for her 1982 album Get Nervous.

A music video set during World War II starred Benatar as a riveter dreaming of seeing Nazi-fighting action, and costarred Bill Paxton and Judge Reinhold.

"Invincible"

The lead single off Benatar's 1985 album Seven the Hard Way, "Invincible" saw silver screen success when it was used as the theme for the movie The Legend of Billie Jean.

The Top 10 hit — which Benatar told Vulture she considers her most anthemic song — includes lyrics with calls to action like, "We can't afford to be innocent/Stand up and face the enemy/It's a do-or-die situation/We will be invincible."

"'Invincible' is massive, especially now because of the Me Too movement," Benatar said.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Camila Cabello attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Camila Cabello Reveals Her Empowering Dating Advice: 'It's About Just Stepping into Life'
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi Jokes He Feels 'Cheated' That No One Has Slid Into His DMs After Getting Famous
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday
Diana Ross, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Ashlee Simpson Ross Talks 'Nerve-Wracking' Moment She Played Music for Mother-in-Law Diana Ross
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHmN6lORVX/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D
Lewis Hamilton Documents Trip to Antarctica for His 38th Birthday: 'Super Grateful'
Bob Saget and John Mayer
John Mayer Says 'Grief Is a Journey' as He Remembers Friend Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Sebastian Lletget and Becky G attend the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Becky G Shares Sweet Slow Dancing Video with Fiancé Sebastian Lletget — Watch!
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Shower Teaser for Upcoming Single 'Flowers' — Watch!
victoria beckham, nicola peltz beckham
Victoria Beckham Wishes Her Daughter-in-Law Nicola a Happy Birthday: 'Hope You Have a Lovely Day'
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Paul McCartney Was Nearly Run Over by Car Recreating Beatles' Iconic Crosswalk Image, Says Daughter Mary
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes as He Recovers from Hospital: 'Made My Spirits Sing'
Joey Fatone attends the "The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Joey Fatone Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' During Impromptu Performance at Miami Drag Brunch — Watch
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday: 'May All Your Wishes Come True Today'
The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Future Queen
Tina Knowles Lawson Blue Ivy Carter birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CYb03FVlRuH/ Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'