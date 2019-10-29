Reverend Run's Son JoJo Simmons Weds Fiancée Tanice Amira: 'We Always Knew It Would Be Forever'

Image zoom Vanessa Simmons, Angela Simmons, Tanice Amira, Joseph Simmons JR. AKA JoJo Simmons and Rev Run Auckvision

The Simmons family rang some wedding bells over the weekend!

JoJo Simmons, the eldest son of Joseph Ward Simmons — better known by the stage name Reverend Run — married his longtime girlfriend, Tanice Amira, on Sunday.

After nine years of dating, the happy couple said “I do” in front of family and friends at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

“Tanice and I have been together for a long time and have a beautiful daughter,” JoJo, 30, tells PEOPLE. “We always knew it would be forever and this was the perfect time to make it official. Surrounded by our family and closest friends. I’ve never been happier to be able to call her my wife.”

The extravagant celebration was planned by Tiffany Cook at Tiffany Cook Events, while Amira’s gorgeous mermaid-style dress was designed by Jean-Ralph Thurin. The men’s suits were designed by 9Tailors.

Image zoom JoJo Simmons and his wife, Tanice Amira Auckvision

Image zoom From left: Angela Simmons, Tanice Amira, JoJo Simmons and Vanessa Simmons Auckvision

JoJo was supported by his famous dad at the wedding, as well as his two older sisters, Vanessa, 36, and Angela, 32, and his younger brother Diggy, 24. Rapper, actor and friend Bow Wow was also in attendance.

“Beautiful Day with my beautiful family 👑✨ Head to toe in @bashparis,” Vanessa shared with her followers from the special day, wearing a floor-length gown designed by the Paris-based ba&sh.

Meanwhile, Angela and her 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph both wore suits designed by Robbie & Co. “Raising a young king 👑 My brother is getting married today 🥰😁☺️,” the mother wrote. “@mrrobbiesuits thank you for our suits !!!! 🥰😍”

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Angela asks her brother “How does it feel? You’re a married man,” while at the reception following the ceremony. “Feels the same,” the rapper said with a laugh, later adding, “except I’m icy now” while flaunting his diamond-studded wedding band.

The shoe designer also shared a sweet photo of her son, along with Vanessa’s 5-year-old daughter Ava Marie and JoJo’s daughter Mia Kaylee, 3, from the wedding. The three cousins were all smiles at the party.

“These pics are so 🔥🔥🔥,” JoJo, a proud father and newlywed, commented on the post of the children. The rapper and his now-wife Tanice welcomed their daughter together in February 2016.

Both husband and wife, who got engaged in August 2018, wished they could have had more people celebrate with them over the weekend, and even issued an apology on their Instagram Stories.

“To all my family and friends, my sincerest apologies to those who I have not been able to extend invites to my wedding ceremony due to reaching my limit with the venue,” JoJo wrote, which Tanice later shared on her page as well. “It saddens me to not have the room filled with all the people Tanice and I both love in attendance. I hope you all understand.”

Their special day will be shared with fans on the upcoming episode of the new season of Growing Up Hip Hop, which premieres on Dec. 5, on WE tv.