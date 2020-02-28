Rising Pop Singer Ren, 17, Releases Video for 'I Drive Me Mad' Inspired by Her Battle with Anxiety

Rising pop singer-songwriter Ren is channeling her struggles into art.

The 17-year-old Canadian native dropped an emotional video Thursday for her latest single “i drive me mad,” a feverish track inspired by her own battles with anxiety and panic attacks.

“‘I drive me mad’ was a really important song to me because it’s a look inside my brain and the anxiety and panic I deal with nearly every day,” says the singer in a statement.

The song was written after a “really bad panic attack,” she adds. “It made it so honest and easy to write. It’s the first song I’m putting out that I feel like has a really important relatable message, and I’m super excited about this one.”

Last week, Ren teased her new track on Instagram, telling fans that anxiety is something “I’ve been trying to deal [with] for a while now.”

“The production of the song is supposed to depict the feeling of anxiety (so if ur heart starts going sorry in advance lolll),” she continued. “I hope u guys can find comfort in this song like I do.”

The singer’s debut EP teenage angst is set for release on March 13, and she will also perform her first U.S. live shows in New York City and Los Angeles in the days following.