Remy Ma Arrested for Punching Love & Hip-Hop: New York Star Brittney Taylor

Remy Ma is currently in custody after she allegedly punched Brittney Taylor at a concert last month.

The rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., a representative at the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Ma, 38, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault after cops say she punched the Love & Hip-Hop: New York star in the face at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert on April 16, causing bruises to Taylor’s right eye.

The “All the Way Up” rapper is now being held in Central Bookings, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

Ma’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Remy Ma (left) and Brittney Taylor Paras Griffin/BET/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Before their backstage altercation, the women were both featured on season eight of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

In the time following the incident, Taylor had reportedly been prepping a civil suit, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, however, her lawyer Sanford Rubenstein told E! News that the reality star will now “fully cooperate” with authorities.

“This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is, it is real life and not reality TV entertainment. The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities,” Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Taylor also shared a photo of her black eye to social media after the incident and called out Ma for her alleged attack, according to the New York Daily News.

In a since-deleted caption, Taylor wrote, “So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night. I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh.”

“I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work,” she added. “My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?”

This isn’t Ma’s first time dealing with law enforcement.

In July 2007 after celebrating her birthday in New York City, Ma got into a dispute with one of her girlfriends, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, when she accused her of stealing $3,000 out of her purse. The fight led to an altercation, which ended in Ma shooting Barnes-Joseph twice in the stomach.

In 2008, the rapper was sentenced to prison at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women for eight years, but actually only spent six years behind bars after being convicted of illegal weapon possession, assault and attempted coercion.

Ma was released in August 2014, but still currently remains on parole, according to state records obtained by the New York Daily News.