Rising Star Reiley Shakes Off Social Media 'Trolls' in New Infectious Single 'blah blah blah'

The single is his latest release since his debut EP brb having an identity crisis

Reiley — the rising musician with big curly hair and an even bigger draw for his catchy tunes — is back with a bop!

On Friday, Reiley is premiering his new single titled "blah blah blah" — featuring a sample of Kylie Minogue's 2001 track "Can't Get You Out of My Head" — with PEOPLE.

In conjunction with the track's title, the 21-year-old singer drew inspiration from the pressures of social media — but this time, he's ignoring every one of them.

"Trolls are unavoidable these days on social media, seems like there are always these anonymous profiles that are quick to hate on anything you do," he tells PEOPLE of the song's inspiration. "I don't find their commentary particularly interesting or creative, so I figured I'd help them out and upgrade their usual banter into a pop anthem."

While Reiley shakes off the trolls and sings along to the catchy tune, he hopes his fans could have fun with it too.

"The whole point is to ignore the nonsense, lighten up and have fun," he says.

The singer also released a visualizer to go along with the single where he's found standing in the middle of a room with "blah" scribbled all over. Meanwhile, he's also flexing his colorful fashion sense.

Reiley used a similar approach in the video to what helped him blow up on TikTok. In 2020, Reiley began sharing videos with colorful backgrounds as he sang covers into a floating microphone — and his fans loved it.

"The journey from my early days on TikTok, to viral videos, to releasing my first record has been so much fun and something I think my fans have enjoyed being a part of," he says about his rise on social media.

"It was obviously a bit [of a] shock having such an explosive reaction to my videos, but I put a lot of effort into them so it's incredibly rewarding," he continues.

The single follows the release of his debut EP brb having an identity crisis last year, a three-track collection which features his hit "YOU."