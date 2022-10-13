Regina Spektor Postpones Tour Dates amid 'Bad Case' of COVID: 'Bad to Worse to Terrible'

Regina Spektor was able to play the first show of her fall tour in Chicago, but tested positive for COVID shortly after

Published on October 13, 2022 03:20 PM
regina spektor
Regina Spektor. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty

Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor is postponing all remaining dates on her fall tour as she recovers from a "bad case" of COVID that left her with no voice.

The "Fidelity" singer, 43, kicked off her 11-date tour in Chicago on Sunday night — but two days later, shared with her fans on Instagram that she'd contracted the virus for the first time since the pandemic began.

"I can't believe I'm writing what I'm about to write. After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid," she wrote. "I'm so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I've lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance I apologize if this note isn't too coherent."

Spektor said she's been struggling with her symptoms, but appreciated the love and support she'd received from fans. She also made a point of noting that all of the postponed shows would be rescheduled at some point in the future.

"I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much," she wrote. "I hope mine reaches you as well. For now- I will have to sing to you from past recordings, and we will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back."

The musician continued by encouraging fans to "take good care of yourselves," and acknowledged that each individual person's bout with COVID looks different.

"I just want to add that my heart is with all the people who have suffered from the different iterations of this virus over this long while," she wrote. "Long Covid, side effects, loss of loved ones… Everything about this seems so individual- to some it is asymptomatic, or some sniffles, and to others it is a long road to recovery or worse, it alters the course of their entire life."

Spektor then again expressed her disbelief at having finally caught the virus, and said she would "try and heal up" in order to be able to play for her fans again "as soon as possible."

"I was overjoyed in Chicago to play the first show of the tour- and I'm grateful I got to have at least one night of loving you all from that stage! I felt your love too!" she wrote, signing her note, "Your feverish friend."

Spektor released her eighth studio album, Home, before and after, in June. She was scheduled to play 11 shows through Oct. 27, including a stop at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.

