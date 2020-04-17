Regina Hall, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland to Host BET Benefit Concert Saving Our Selves

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, along with fellow actors Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland, and Terrence J, are all set to host BET’s own coronavirus relief benefit titled Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort.

Scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, the special will feature performances from artists like Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Jhené Aiko, Tyrese, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, the channel has organized an all-star gospel performance including Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, and Kelly Price. Plus, entertainers like Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Chance the Rapper, and DJ Khaled will be making appearances throughout the show.

Prior to the announcement of the special, BET partnered with United Way Worldwide and the NAACP on a relief fund that distributes money to local charities providing food and emergency assistance to those who need it the most.

Simulcast around the world on BET, BET Her, BET International channels, and Bounce, Saving Our Selves will include segments with talent from South Africa, France, and the UK as a way to show how different parts of the globe are dealing with the virus outbreak.

Ultimately, a huge goal of the special, executive produced by the BET’s executive vice president Connie Orlando and producer Jesse Collins, is to help combat the racial disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have already shown to be disproportionately harming the physical and financial health of black Americans.

Tune in to Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort airing Wednesday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET. across all BET channels.

