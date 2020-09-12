Reggae Icon Toots Hibbert Dies at 77: 'We Have Lost a True Legend'

Reggae star Toots Hibbert has died. He was 77.

The singer died in Jamaica on Friday, according to a statement released on social media by his band, Toots and The Maytals.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica,” the statement read, which noted that Hibbert, the frontman of the group, is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and their children.

Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the band tweeted on Aug. 31 to confirm reports that the singer was in an intensive care unit awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. Several days later, they shared that he was still receiving care at the hospital but was in “stable condition.”

Toots and The Maytals

Hibbert is widely credited as a pioneer for the reggae genre — his 1986 song, “Do the Reggay,” is even said to be the origin of genre's name. Some of his other hits include “Pressure Drop,” “Monkey Man” and "Funky Kingston."

The artist’s death comes just a few weeks after Toots and The Maytals released a new album, Got to Be Tough. The album was the band’s first full-length LP in more than 10 years, capping off Hibbert’s decades-long career in music.

Ziggy Marley, the son of the late reggae legend Bob Marley, paid tribute to Hibbert. In a touching tribute, Ziggy shared that he recently spoke to Hibbert, whom he referred to as a “father figure.”

“The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect,” Marley wrote. “He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL”

The group's record label also went on to mourn Hibbert's death.