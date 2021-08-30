Reggae Icon Lee 'Scratch' Perry Dies at 85: 'True Legend'

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, known for breaking boundaries in reggae and dub, died on Sunday in Jamaica

Lee "Scratch" Perry, legendary Jamaican singer and producer, has died at the age of 85.

The Jamaica Observer revealed that the reggae icon died Sunday morning at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. The news was later confirmed by Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, who called the musician "unforgettable" and shared condolences in a series of tweets.

"My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as 'Lee Scratch' Perry," Holness wrote. "He has worked with and produced for various artistes, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys, and many others. Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Lee "Scratch" Perry Credit: Rico D'Rozario/Redferns

Perry was born in Jamaica in 1936, kicking off his music career in the late '50s and having a revolutionary role in reggae music in the decades that followed with his label Upsetter and renowned studio Black Ark. He became known widely for the development and explorations of dub music.

In 2003, Perry won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with his LP, Jamaican E.T. He later received four other Grammy nominations for his work on Back On The Controls (2014), Revelation (2010), Repentance (2008), and The End Of An American Dream (2007).

"You could never put your finger on Lee Perry – he's the Salvador Dali of music," Keith Richards told Rolling Stone in 2010. "He's a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen. More than a producer, he knows how to inspire the artist's soul. Like Phil Spector, he has a gift of not only hearing sounds that come from nowhere else, but also translating those sounds to the musicians. Scratch is a shaman."

Lee "Scratch" Perry Credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty

Following the news of his death, several stars in the music industry shared tributes to the reggae icon on social media.

Beastie Boys' Mike D wrote, "We send the most love and respect we can to Lee Perry who passed today, to his family and loved ones and the many he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work. We are truly grateful to have been inspired by, worked with and collaborated with this true legend. Let us all listen to his deep catalog in tribute."

Perry first worked with The Beastie Boys in 1996 when he opened for them in Japan. They later collaborated on the track "Dr. Lee, PhD" as part of the group's 1998 album Hello Nasty.

Questlove also shared a tribute to Perry, saying the musician was "pure innovation" and "pure imagination."

"One of the most awe inspiring producers/engineers/visionaries," he wrote on Instagram. "If you love Dub you love his work. If you love engineers of your favorite record & they come up with these freaky fx? They got it from him. And even if they don't KNOW he is their influence I guarantee you there is no plug in creator trying to figure out how to achieve his echo/spring reverb/delay beautiful sonic chaos. Rest easy."