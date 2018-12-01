Ariana Grande Changed the Bend and Snap so She Wouldn't Get Sued — But Reese Witherspoon Loves It

Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” video might have paid homage to some of Hollywood’s biggest romcoms, but one scene needed a quick fix to avoid a lawsuit.

The singer, 25, opened up to Reese Witherspoon on Twitter after the 42-year-old Oscar winner gushed about Grande’s inclusion of her hit 2001 film Legally Blonde and the iconic Bend and Snap routine.

“Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande‘s Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it! #thankunext,” Witherspoon tweeted.

Grande retweeted it and revealed the Bend and Snap needed a little “twist” to make it onto the video.

“Omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn’t come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words,” Grande wrote back.

omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn’t come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words. 🖤 https://t.co/BKHjCgS9jk — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 30, 2018

When a fan tweeted, “Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge doing the bend and snap has given me the energy to live for at least another year,” Witherspoon responded with “A lifetime” and a crying emoji.

While Grande does the Bend and Snap upright as Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods teaches an entire nail salon in the film, the “breathin” singer puts her own flare to the move by crossing her arms over her chest and flinging her hands out at shoulder level.

The pop star released her music video on Friday and featured a slew of celebrity cameos that took the Internet by storm, along with callbacks to popular teen romcoms like Mean Girls, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30.

Grande’s began the video by writing in her Burn Book-inspired journal as she reminisced about her exes like Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, ex-fiancé Pete Davidson and recently-deceased rapper Mac Miller.

And Kris Jenner made a cameo to portray Regina George’s mom, famously played by Amy Poehler in the film. “Thank U Next bitch!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and momager said at the very end of the video, dressed in a pink tracksuit and proudly recording the “Jingle Bell Rock”-esque performance.