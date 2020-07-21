Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi Show Off Flawless Choreography in Futuristic 'Naughty' Music Video

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi are leaving everything on the dance floor.

In a futuristic music video for their new single "Naughty" — an upbeat dance track with a catchy hook — the South Korean pop stars show off their flawless choreography.

"This is what we called THE HARDEST CHOREOGRAPHY," one fan commented on their music video, which has already racked up more than three million views over the last three days. "Every move is different and there is barely any repetition ... damn, imagine how much practice they do."

Irene & Seulgi are the first sub-unit of Red Velvet, a girl group that first debuted in 2014. In 2018, Billboard reported the musicians were the "overall favorite group" among every gender and sexual identity on Reddit.

"We spent the most time together among the members, so there's a different sense of chemistry than what we showed as the group," Seulgi recently told the Korea Times of breaking out with Irene.