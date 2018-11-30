The K-Pop Takeover Continues! Red Velvet Releases Fifth Mini Album RBB

Red Velvet
SM Entertainment
Tomás Mier
November 30, 2018 02:25 PM
Red Velvet fans are feeling “So Good!” after the K-pop girl group released its fifth mini album RBB on Friday.

The project features six tracks, including an English version of the album’s title track “RBB (Really Bad Boy).”

Boasting nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify, the quintet — comprised of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — is ready to hit the stage in the United States with its five-stop Redmare Tour in early 2019.

The album features tracks such as ’90s R&B-influenced “Taste,” electro-pop “Butterflies” and “Sassy Me.”

The group encouraged fans to listen to the new album, recording a video in English.

“They are super awesome so make sure to listen to all of them and love them and love us, and also of course, we love you all. Thank you!” Wendy said in a video posted on the group’s Twitter.

The new record seems to be a sequel to the group’s early 2018 hit “Bad Boy,” which has already racked up 53 million plays on Spotify.

Along with the mini album, the group also released a music video for “RBB” on YouTube that takes place on a spooky set that racked up nearly five million views just hours after release.

