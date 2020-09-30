Watch the First Trailer for Red Table Talk: The Estefans: 'We're Loud, We're Proud, Let's Go'
The new show features music icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan
Next week, Facebook Watch will debut a new addition to the Red Table Talk franchise — Red Table Talk: The Estefans, with iconic musician Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan. The new show, premiering October 7, will feature the three women in conversation with family, celebrity friends, and other guests, discussing everything from mental health to relationships and heartbreak. As with the original Red Table Talk, the Estefan women will put it all out there, talking about topics they've never before addressed together.
Gloria, winner of three Grammys and four Latin Grammys, will sometimes serve as the mediator at the table, while her niece Lili, a Daytime Emmy winner and co-host of El Gordo y La Flaca, will act as the veteran interviewer. Gloria's daughter, Emily, an up-and-coming musician, rounds out the group as the resident millennial, driving conversations with her staunch beliefs. "Three different women, three different generations," Gloria says in the trailer. "We're loud, we're proud, let's go."
- Watch the First Trailer for Red Table Talk: The Estefans: 'We're Loud, We're Proud, Let's Go'
- Sutton Stracke Reflects on Best RHOBH Style Moments: 'In Rome, I Couldn’t Stop Staring at Erica'
- What Jamie Lee Curtis Learned from Her Mother, Iconic Actress Janet Leigh, About Giving Back
- How Hanson's Upcoming (Themed!) Concert Series Is a 'Full Ecosystem' for Fans and Local Business