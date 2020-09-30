Watch the First Trailer for Red Table Talk: The Estefans: 'We're Loud, We're Proud, Let's Go'

Next week, Facebook Watch will debut a new addition to the Red Table Talk franchise — Red Table Talk: The Estefans, with iconic musician Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan. The new show, premiering October 7, will feature the three women in conversation with family, celebrity friends, and other guests, discussing everything from mental health to relationships and heartbreak. As with the original Red Table Talk, the Estefan women will put it all out there, talking about topics they've never before addressed together.