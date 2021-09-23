Watch the First Trailer of Red Table Talk: The Estefans' Series Return: 'Deeper Than Ever Before'

After two Emmy nominations, Lili, Emily and Gloria Estefan are back to have meaningful conversations around the red table on Facebook Watch

La familia is back!

Gloria, Lili and Emily Estefan are returning with Red Table Talk: The Estefans on Facebook Watch — and this time the conversations are getting even deeper. (PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the season's trailer!)

"Okay people, we need to talk," says Gloria, 64.

"Oh, we're good at that!" adds Emily, 26, as they all laugh.

"We are having real conversations with people who have something to say," chimes in Lili, 54.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Credit: facebook watch

The trailer then featured clips of interviews from last season with Emilio Estefan, Kate del Castillo, Rosie O'Donnell, the family of Vanessa Guillén and more joining the table for conversations surrounding grief, sexuality and mental health.

"What I'm looking at now is strong, badass women," says Emily.

"We're taking the conversation deeper than ever before," adds Gloria.

Last year's season offered an inside look at the family as the family's dynamics as they shared real and raw chats. In one episode, Gloria opened up about her horrific 1990 bus accident.

"We got rear-ended by a fully-loaded 18-wheeler, and there was what felt like an explosion," she said on the episode. "It was huge. And I opened my eyes and I'm on the floor of the bus. And I am looking around and it is mayhem."

"Emilio is over me like wild-eyed, screaming, 'Are you okay?'" she adds as her niece Lili and daughter Emily look in shock. "He's covered in blood, and I go, 'Babe I broke my back.'"

Estefans Emily, Gloria and Lili Estefan | Credit: Sami Drasin

And on another emotional episode, Emily recalled the struggles she faced coming out as gay.

"I was like, 'Hey, I'm in love with this girl,' " Emily recalled to her mom on that episode. "The first thing you said was, 'If you tell your grandma and she dies, her blood is on your hands.' "

"I just wasn't ready for that," Emily continued, adding that she was already struggling to "hide" her sexuality at the time. "So that's where my hurt started. I'm never going to forget that."

On the episode, Gloria said she felt "regret" telling her daughter not to come out to her mother, who died in 2017 at age 88.

"I remember being in my bedroom and telling you, 'Mama, are you gay?'" Gloria recalled during the episode. "'Do you want to carry the gay flag, because if you want I will get on that parade float and I will carry that flag?'"