Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers are receiving their most prestigious VMA yet.

The alternative rock band, made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced Friday.

At the awards show, which will air live on MTV at 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 26 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 8-time VMA-nominated Red Hot Chili Peppers will also deliver a performance.

While it's unclear what songs from the band's decades-long career will make their VMAs performance setlist, Red Hot Chili Peppers is currently gearing up to release their 13th studio album and second to drop this year, Return of the Dream Canteen, on Oct. 14.

"Tippa My Tongue," the forthcoming project's lead single, premiered Friday on MTV alongside a music video. In a press release, the band members spoke about the creation of Return of the Dream Canteen and its predecessor, Unlimited Love, released in April.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs," Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote in a statement. "A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way."

The band continued, "Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream."

"When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back," added the "Californication" musicians. "The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being."

Earlier this week, MTV announced that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will split emceeing duties at this year's VMAs.

Minaj, 39, is set to receive this year's Vanguard Award. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper and five-time VMAs winner will perform at this year's show for the first time since 2018, and she's nominated for best hip-hop video.

Harlow, 24, meanwhile, is up for seven trophies this year, landing him in a tie for most nominations. This year will also mark his VMAs solo performance debut.

Other stars set to take the stage include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

Lizzo, 34, will be singing "2 Be Loved" from her new album Special, while Måneskin, the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, will take the stage for the first time this year with a rendition of their chart-topping alternative hit "SUPERMODEL." Brazilian superstar Anitta, 29, will perform her smash hit "Envolver."

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more through Aug. 19.