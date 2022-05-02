Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Jazz Fest as Late Rocker's Wife Looks On

Musicians Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith attend Heifer International's 3rd Annual "Beyond Hunger: A Place At The Table" Gala at Montage Beverly Hills on August 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California

The Chili Peppers stepped in to play the Foo Fighters' closing set at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, and took the opportunity to remember their friend and peer Hawkins, who died at age 50 on March 25.

"We love the Foo Fighters and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins," drummer Chad Smith said at the end of the set, according to NOLA.com. "It's meant a lot for us to be able to play for them."

Smith, 60, played with a drumkit that featured Taylor's name inside a hawk silhouette, and also reportedly led the crowd in a cheer of, "We love you, Taylor!"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Hawkins' widow Alison were present for the performance, and watched from the wings, according to NOLA.com.

Smith previously told Billboard that Alison was a big part of the performance planning process, and that the Red Hot Chili Peppers took her advice in making the set a "celebration" in Hawkins' honor.

"We're taking Alison, his wife, with us and it's going to be a celebration. That's what she wants. She doesn't want it to be anything other than, 'Let's celebrate music, let's celebrate our friends, let's celebrate Taylor," Smith said. "This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it [to] be nothing but a positive experience.' So we're going to do all that and she's going to be part of that and I'm very honored that we can do that with her. … We're going to play our hearts out."

The drummer and Hawkins had been friends for many years, and in the days after his death, Smith shared a compilation video to Instagram that showcased his close bond with the man he referred to as his "brother."

"His essence of his creative energy is out in another universe somewhere and he was able to express that here in his short life. Wherever he is, I feel strongly and believe that he is doing his Taylor Hawkins as only he can," Smith told Billboard. "He's doing that somewhere else and giving that love and life to everybody wherever he is now that he did here. So that gives me a little bit of comfort, but I miss the f— out of him."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love in April, were recruited to play Jazz Fest after the Foo Fighters canceled all scheduled performances in light of Hawkins' death.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."

The "Everlong" rockers — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — said that instead of touring, they'd be using the time to mourn their loss and lean on their families.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," read the statement, which was signed by the band, "With love."