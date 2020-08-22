"We thank him for all times good, bad and in between," the band wrote in a statement

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64: 'He Was a Unique Dude,' Says Band

Jack Sherman, an early guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 64.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the group wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” they added.

A cause of death has not been determined, according to Deadline.

The musician initially joined the group in 1983, replacing Hillel Slovak and playing on the band’s self-titled debut album, according to Variety. In addition to joining the group on their first U.S. tour he also helped write a number of songs on their sophomore album Freaky Styley, which was released in 1985. By that point, Slovak, who died in 1988, had returned to the group.

Sherman went on to contribute to Mother’s Milk (1989), providing backing vocals on a number of tracks.

Despite his various contributions over the years, Sherman was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of his former bandmates back in 2012.

A total of three guitarists who had played for the band were recognized: Slovak, Josh Klinghoffer, and John Frusciante, who had previously left the band, but rejoined late last year following Klinghoffer's exit.

"It's really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded," Sherman told Billboard. "I'm not claiming that I've brought anything other to the band... but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work, and I think that's what you do in a job, looking back. And that's been dishonored. I'm being dishonored, and it sucks."

"It's not a decision made by the band, it's a decision made by the Hall of Fame," Eric Greenspan, a lawyer for the band told Billboard at the time.