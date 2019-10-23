Red Hot Chili Peppers' Bassist Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani: 'My Life Has Changed Forever'

Image zoom

Congratulations are in order for Flea and Melody Ehsani!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist, 57, and fashion designer revealed on their respective Instagrams on Tuesday that they had officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Flea, whose real name is Michael Balzary, announced the happy news with a photo from his wedding, showing the pair in their stunning wedding attire, sitting side-by-side on a bench and looking off into the distance.

“My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful,” he captioned the shot. “The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ehsani, 39, also celebrated the occasion with a rare post of her new husband on Instagram, which gave fans another view at her gorgeous wedding gown and Flea’s unique tuxedo and footwear.

“This weekend I got to marry my best friend,” she captioned the photo of the couple standing arm-in-arm in front of a brick building.

“Surely, my best collaboration to date 😁☺️” Ehsani joked, before gushing, “you’re my whole heart @flea333 🥰♥️🥰.”

For the big day, Flea wore a lavender tuxedo and paired it with a light green bowtie and matching lime-trimmed sneakers, which seem to resemble the ones that Ehsani recently designed in collaboration with Nike.

As for Ehsani, the designer wore a long-sleeved, form-fitting, sheer gown that featured white floral embellishments and a long train. She also wore her hair in loose curls by her shoulders.

Because the couple have largely kept their romance under wraps, it is not immediately clear when they first started dating and when Flea popped the question, though E! News reports that they’ve only been engaged for close to a month.

Reps for both Flea and Ehsani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is Flea’s second marriage. The musician was previously married to Loesha Zeviar, with whom he shares 31-year-old daughter, Clara Balzary.

Flea was also previously engaged to model Frankie Rayder, but the pair never married. The former couple share daughter Sunny Bebop Balzary, 13.