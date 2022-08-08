Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Doesn't Like When Fans Ask for Photos, Says It 'Ruins' Conversations

If you ever run into Flea, don't ask for a selfie.

After a fan named Luke Vesely tweeted about his positive experience meeting Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers before a recent Seattle concert, the 59-year-old bassist revealed the reason behind their genuine encounter: he didn't ask to take a picture with the rock stars.

Vesely shared a video speaking with Kiedis, 59, on Aug. 3 and captioned the post, "me casually meeting AK."

In a follow-up tweet, the fan tagged Flea and wrote, "thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn't have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!"

Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Another fan replied and claimed it's rare to see Kiedis talk with fans. "wow, that makes the meeting with him and flea way more special, perhaps he just felt comfortable in that moment," Vesely responded. "none of my friends nor i asked for a photo or autograph or anything we just talked so maybe that had to do with his interaction with us."

Flea then chimed into the conversation with a quote tweet, writing, "It's because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn't ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly."

"what's wrong with fans asking for a picture?" asked another of the bassist's followers.

"There is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction," replied Flea.

One Twitter user named Stevie O'Neill then clapped back at the rock star for his comments. "Posing for a quick picture shouldn't be a chore," he wrote. "For fans, meeting you guys is such a memorable moment that they want to capture it and value it forever. I'm pretty sure you've wanted photos alongside your heroes???"

"I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life," said Flea in response.

In his tweet's replies, many fans shared stories of times they asked Flea for a photo and he obliged, with some apologizing for making the seemingly bothersome request.

"I met you tonight and asked for a photo.I want to say I'm sorry, you were so polite about it! My husband asked me if I remember what I said, it was just me reacting in the moment, which is no excuse," wrote one fan.

Flea wrote back, "You were sweet and awesome was great to meet you and your husband!"

Red Hot Chili Peppers is currently touring North American stadiums, and the band will play shows in New Zealand and Australia in early 2023.

Shortly following the release of their twelfth studio album Unlimited Love in April, Red Hot Chili Peppers is now gearing up to drop a new album titled Return of the Dream Canteen in October.