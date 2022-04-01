Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Pretends to Lick Hollywood Walk of Fame Star During Ceremony

The Red Hot Chili Peppers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony Thursday

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just received one of Hollywood's top honors: a star on the Walk of Fame.

The Grammy-winning rockers — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante — had their Walk of Fame induction ceremony Thursday morning and were surrounded by hundreds of fans after police closed Hollywood Blvd. for the occasion.

As the star was unveiled, the bandmates were all smiles and posed together. Frontman Kiedis even celebrated the moment by squatting down and pretending to lick the star on the ground.

During the ceremony, the musicians — who formed the group in Los Angeles — reflected on the importance of the special moment happening in the same city where they started.

"I know this street inside out, and this street knows me," Flea said. "And whenever we've traveled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. I'm really grateful that now we can be a part of it."

"To me, this is not a story of individuals. I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented," Kiedis added. "Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.

He continued, "We started off playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance and come to life. But as time went on, we stuck together as a team and as a band and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy, and we've been connected to this life and this experience."

Other stars and friends of the band, including Woody Harrelson, George Clinton and Bob Forrest, attended the ceremony and gave speeches.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' star is the 2,717th star to be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place one day before the rockers released their 12th album, titled Unlimited Love, on April 1, marking their first recording with guitarist Frusciante since 2006.

The album's first single, "Black Summer," was released in February, as were dates for the group's upcoming stadium tour.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could," the group said in a statement at the time. "We were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and once again, try to get better."