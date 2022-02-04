The band's new album Unlimited Love will come out on April 1, and the first single "Black Summer" is out now

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album and Single, First with John Frusciante Since 2006

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with a new album and a new tour, plus one familiar face.

The rockers announced on Friday that their 12th album, titled Unlimited Love, will come out on April 1, marking their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The album's first single, "Black Summer," was also released on Friday, as were dates for the group's upcoming stadium tour.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could," Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Frusciante said in a statement. "We were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and once again, try to get better."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' last record, The Getaway, came out in 2016 with Josh Klinghoffer on guitar.

Klinghoffer joined the group in 2009 following Frusciante's departure, but left in December 2019 upon his return.

red hot chili peppers Red Hot Chili Peppers | Credit: Clara Balzary

In a statement of his own, Frusciante said that as the Red Hot Chili Peppers reconvened to start writing new material, they turned to artists like Johnny "Guitar" Watson, the Kinks, the New York Dolls and Richard Barrett for inspiration.

"Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing," he said. "The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

Added the group: "Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERF—ERS!"

Joining the Grammy winners on tour are guests including Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, King Princess, St. Vincent, The Strokes and Thundercat.

After a string of European dates, their North American concert dates are below. Fans can buy tickets here.

July 23 — Denver — Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 — San Diego — Petco Park

July 29 — Santa Clara, Calif. — Levi's Stadium

July 31 — Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Seattle — T-Mobile Park

Aug. 6 — Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 10 — Atlanta — Truist Park

Aug. 12 — Nashville — Nissan Stadium

Aug. 14 — Detroit — Comerica Park

Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 19 — Chicago — Soldier Field

Aug. 21 — Toronto — Rogers Centre

Aug. 30 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 3 — Philadelphia — Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 8 — Washington, D.C. — Nationals Park

Sept. 10 — Boston — Fenway Park

Sept. 15 — Orlando, Fla. — Camping World Stadium