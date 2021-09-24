Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 World Tour with Parody Breaking News Segment

Guitarist John Frusciante is touring with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the first time in 15 years, after returning to the band in 2019

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are embarking on their first world tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band put on their '70s new anchor finest in a parody breaking news segment on Friday, as they announced that they're launching their next international tour in June 2022, with the U.S. leg kicking off that July.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea sport some feathered hair and mustaches in the clip, as they read off the news as KHOT co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle and Todd the Squirrel, respectively.

"In breaking news, the news is broken," Kiedis says to the camera, before Flea reports: "Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday. And there's a new chicken sandwich coming out."

After turning it over to weatherman Randy Raindrops (a.k.a. drummer Chad Smith), they welcome guitarist John Frusciante, playing himself, with another piece of breaking news.

"We're going to do a tour starting in June 2022," Frusciante tells the anchors, who bust out into aggressive cheers, celebrating the news by shouting, tossing some chairs around and rolling across the news desk.

The tour marks Frusciante's first with the band in 15 years, after making his return in 2019, following a 10-year absence.

"With guitarist and all-around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the boys are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they're fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world," Live Nation wrote in a press release.

"The band is grateful to be working with event producers Live Nation in this endeavor. All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly."

The statement continued: "John Frusciante recently took the time to visit local news station KHOT to speak with legendary newscasters John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Raindrops, and speak about this upcoming journey.