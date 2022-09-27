Rebecca Black Says Relative 'Scammed' Her into Endorsing Controversial Mexican President at Age 14

In a TikTok video, Black recalled getting tricked into endorsing controversial then-presidential candidate Enrique Peña Nieto shortly following the release of viral novelty hit "Friday"

By
Published on September 27, 2022 03:25 PM
rebecca black
Rebecca Black. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rebecca Black is opening up about a time she was "scammed" by a relative following her viral "Friday" fame as a teenager.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, Black recalled when she accepted an offer from a "distant" relative to receive the keys to a small Mexican city — and the opportunity turned out to be a sneaky endorsement of controversial then-presidential candidate Enrique Peña Nieto, who was later elected into office.

"One thing about me is my mom [Georgina Marquez Kelly] is a Mexican immigrant, and when I was 14 years old she got hit up by a distant family relative who told her there was a Rebecca Black fan club in this small town in Mexico, and they also wanted to give me the keys to the city," said Black, 25, in the video, soundtracked by Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl."

She said they quickly accepted the offer and embarked on a plane to Mexico, where they showed up to a meet-and-greet — or so they were told. "They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits. I meet them all," recalled Black, who said she was then taken into another room with "an audience of about 20 people" wearing matching t-shirts.

"They sit me and my mom in front of the step-and-repeat with a table and microphones. It kind of looks like a press conference, and my mom is next to me acting as my translator," she continued. "People in the crowd start asking me questions, like, 'How do you like Mexico?' and 'How do you feel about voting rights?' and 'How do you feel about the presidential candidate of Mexico?' at the time."

Despite being uninformed about Mexico's political landscape at the time, Black answered the questions in fear of getting further ridiculed on the internet following the backlash she received at age 13 for the viral song "Friday."

"So, I'm like, 'Yeah, great. He's great. Voting's great. I'm sure it'll all be great,' not really knowing what I'm talking about," she said.

After boarding a return flight to the US with her mother, Black realized she never received the keys to the city. "I'm scrolling on Twitter before the flight takes off, and I start seeing headlines about me and how I have endorsed the presidential candidate of Mexico at the time," she said.

"And then I realize that my entire family was just scammed by this distant relative who worked for his presidential campaign into endorsing the presidential candidate of Mexico at the time. And the world thinks I've done it as a 14-year-old when I've never heard of this man in my life," concluded Black's TikTok video.

Image
Rebecca Black.

At the time, Nieto won the election and served as Mexico's 64th president from December 2012 to November 2018. During his time in office, Nieto faced criticism for a series of failed policies, earned low approval ratings and was accused of plagiarizing his law thesis.

In August, the Mexican Attorney General's Office launched investigations against Nieto after he was accused by the nation's anti-money laundering agency of handling millions of potentially illegal dollars, per The Independent.

Since Black's initial wave of internet fame — and seemingly ill-advised career decisions — she's earned success as a YouTuber and released an acclaimed EP, 2021's Rebecca Black Was Here, as well as a remix of "Friday" featuring 3OH!3, Big Freedia and Dorian Electra in celebration of the novelty hit's 10th anniversary.

Related Articles
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
The D'Amelios on Navigating Fame — and Starting a New Chapter: We 'Always Have Each Other'
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are Equally Talented — 'If Not Better' — Than Male Artists
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are 'Equally' Talented as Male Artists — 'If Not Better'
Madonna, Saucy Santana
Madonna Raps About Spending Money on 'Material Gworrllllllll!' Remix with Viral Star Saucy Santana
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Salem Ilese promo shots credit Lindsay Ellary
Salem Ilese on Her Viral Song 'Mad at Disney' and How She's Using Her Platform for Good
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
Kelis, Beyonce
Kelis Didn't Know Beyoncé Was Sampling Her Song on 'Renaissance' : 'This Was a Trigger for Me'
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Lizzo, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Lizzo 'Fully Enjoyed' Kourtney and Travis' 'Pervasive PDA' Sitting Next to Them at the Met Gala
Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens, Eric McElroy
Trump Endorses 'Eric' for Senate Hours Before Missouri GOP Primary — There Are 3 Erics on the Ballot
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Frankie Jonas and Sophie Turner
Frankie Jonas Was Too Starstruck to Speak the First Time He Met Sophie Turner: 'She Was So Cool'
Nicki Minaj, Kanye West
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline