Singer Rebecca Black Announces She Identifies as Queer and Recently Broke Up with a Woman

Rebecca Black is opening up about her sexuality.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Dating Straight, Black, 22, explained to hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman that she identifies as queer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I guess I did,” the “Friday” singer says to Ordman when asked if she came out.

“I made a conscious decision to not like ‘come out,’ but just to like, I don’t know, people started asking and I just stopped responding. I’m still in the process it feels like,” Black explained.

Of her sexuality, Black shared that “it’s something that over the past few years, I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about.”

“To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice,” Black said. “I have dated a lot of different types of people. I don’t really know what the future holds.”

Black went on to explain that on “some days, I feel a little bit more on the gay side than others.”

She then revealed she recently got out of a relationship with a woman and “that was a pretty long relationship.”

For now, Black is taking a break from dating.

“I don’t really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice,” Black explained on the podcast in reference to social distancing guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Unless I wanted to … Skype-date people,” Black shared, adding “it’s a weird time to go through a breakup.”

“‘Cause you’re not going out and meeting new people at all,” Black said.

RELATED: Rebecca Black Says She Received Death Threats at Age 13 Over Her Song ‘Friday’

Black’s reveal comes a few months after the star opened up about the emotional advice she would give her “Friday”-singing 13-year-old-self.

“9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet,” Black wrote in a message on Twitter in January. “Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17-year-old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends.”

Image zoom Rebecca Black Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“To my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me that they’d never work with me,” she continued. “Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”

RELATED: See Rebecca Black’s Surprise Audition on The Four 7 Years After Releasing Her Viral Hit ‘Friday’

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit,” she went on. “You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin.”