See Rebecca Black's Surprise Audition on The Four 7 Years After Releasing Her Viral Hit 'Friday'

It’s a pretty big “Friday” for Rebecca Black.

One day after her audition aired on The Four, the one-time viral video star is receiving plenty of love on social media for her surprise appearance.

After releasing her catchy tune (the music video has racked up more than 121 million views) at just 13 years old, Black, now 20, continued to pursue a music career.

During her audition, Black first performed *NSYNC’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye” before going up against another contestant with Natalie Imbruglia’s classic “Torn.”

Though she was ultimately sent home, the judges were clearly impressed by her — especially Meghan Trainor, who recognized her immediately.

Rebecca Black Fox

“There were so many cool things that came out of it, but it also gave me a lot of setbacks because there were tons of people who didn’t love it,” Black said while musing about the infamy that came after her video went viral.

After her segment aired, Black took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

“I am just blown away reading your comments and seeing so much support online,” she wrote. “Sending all of my love right back to you. Thank you for hearing me, for seeing me. This is just the beginning. Also I don’t think I’m gonna sleep at all tonight I’m way too excited.”

The Four airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. on Fox.