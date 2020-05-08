Rebecca Black's "Alone Together" was created with the goal of uniting communities while physically apart amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Rebecca Black Teams Up with Best Buddies for Inspiring New Song 'Alone Together'

Rebecca Black has a new song for fans to get down to.

On Friday, the singer, 22, released the track, "Alone Together," which she co-wrote with Best Buddies International ambassadors Brett Fleming, Christina Hundley, Marlana VanHoose and Alphonso Murphy entirely over a Zoom video call last month. All proceeds from the song will benefit Best Buddies, a global nonprofit that creates opportunities of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"What started as a Zoom call with a few buddies for fun during quarantine turned into a song that I absolutely love,” Black said in a statement. “Nothing beats seeing the way everyone’s eyes light up when a great, new idea is brought up while writing together."

"Alone Together" was created with the goal of uniting communities globally while physically apart amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It’s been so special to create something together that connects us while we are all virtually 'alone,'" Black said. "What I think we all want this song to be is something that can help bring that hopefulness and encouragement to those who really need that guidance right now, no matter where you are or who you are."

Throughout the process of putting the song together, Black said she was "continuously inspired" by her collaborators, who are all accomplished in their own right. VanHoose and Hundley are both skilled vocalists, while Fleming is a talented percussionist and Murphy is a passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities.

"It can be quite daunting to put yourself out there creatively in the ways they have, but they have been fearless," Black said. "There’s never been a moment where they haven’t been encouraging and open-hearted to each person involved.”

Black’s involvement with Best Buddies began in 2017, and she has since participated in the annual Best Buddies Leadership Conference and social events in Los Angeles.

"Alone Together" is available on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube now.