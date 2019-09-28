Reba McEntire Opens Up About Her Former Stepson Marrying Kelly Clarkson: 'Thank Goodness!'

Reba McEntire is counting her blessings that Kelly Clarkson is her daughter-in-law!

On Friday, the country star, 64, appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Clarkson, 37, pointed out that McEntire was not just her talk show guest, but also a friend and family member.

“This is so weird, you know, ’cause when you’re friends and family with someone and you have ’em on your show, it’s awkward,” Clarkson told the audience.

Clarkson and McEntire have performed together many times, including the 2007 duet version of Clarkson’s “Because of You.” A year later, the duo hit the road together for a 2008 tour.

The two became family in 2013 when the “Since U Been Gone” singer married Brandon Blackstock. He’s the son of manager and guitarist Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire wed in 1989 and divorced in 2015.

“I ended up marrying her oldest son, and you got stuck with me more,” Clarkson added with a laugh.

In response to their friendship evolving into family, McEntire had one thing to say: “Thank goodness!”

Once the audience began clapping at McEntire’s remark, the country singer added, “I’ll clap to that one too!”

Clarkson also couldn’t help but rave about her mother-in-law, noting how much of an inspiration McEntire and her illustrious career have been.

“Out of all the fun we’ve had, I always have my little moments with you because I know we’re friends and we’re family, but you’re always like that hero to me, especially musically,” Clarkson explained. “You’re just a beast, like a pioneer for women.”

“It’s insane,” she continued. “Not just musically, I think what’s amazing about your career is you’re a businesswoman, you’ve conquered Broadway, you’ve conquered TV, you’ve conquered movies, animated films. You’ve done everything you could possibly want to do!”

This isn’t the first time that Clarkson has gushed about her mother-in-law, whom she has remained close with even after McEntire’s split from Brandon’s father.

Last year, at a Kennedy Center ceremony where McEntire was being honored, Clarkson paid tribute to her with a powerful cover of McEntire’s 1990 hit “Fancy.”

Before belting out the country classic, Clarkson held back tears as she spoke of McEntire.

“I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home,” Clarkson said.

“Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly,” Clarkson added. “So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.”

Clarkson and Brandon, 42, share son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 3, and daughter River Rose, 5, as well as Brandon’s kids from a previous relationship, son Seth, 11, and daughter Savannah, 16.

Between television shows like The Voice, hosting gigs, concerts and live appearances, McEntire revealed that time together is hard to come by.

“I don’t ever see the grandkids!” McEntire joked to PEOPLE in April 2018. “It was a lot better when everybody was not so busy, but I’ve got seven grandchildren, so they’re scattered all over the country and busy doing stuff. But I love them.”