A cause of death is not currently known for the "Feelings" singer

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22.

In a statement to PEOPLE, record producer J Maine confirmed the singer's death. "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," he said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red.' The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other," he continued. "It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

Added J Maine: "I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."

The cause of death for Emani 22 — whose real name was Emani Johnson, per The New York Post — has not immediately been revealed.

emani johnson Credit: emani 22/ instagram

After news of Emani 22's death was initially made public, rapper Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to the late star with a set of social media posts.

First sharing a photograph of the two on Instagram, Bhad Bhabie, 18, wrote alongside the post, "I don't even know what to say…This doesn't even feel real."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister 😔," she continued. "I'm gonna miss you so much."