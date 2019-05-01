Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Singer Raz B, a member of R&B boy band B2K, has been arrested for domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

The Minneapolis Police Department arrested Raz B, 33, early Wednesday morning, and records show the musician (né De’Mario Thornton) is being held without bail at the Hennepin County Jail.

Raz B was arrested after an argument with a woman that TMZ reports is his girlfriend turned physical. A police report obtained by PEOPLE indicates the assault, which occurred near a parking lot, involved strangulation. Sources close to Raz B claim the singer was defending himself, TMZ reports.

The police report states that although the unnamed “victim refused to complete domestic supplement and medical release form,” officers did take photographs and body cameras were rolling during the arrest.

Raz B is currently on tour with B2K, and his arrest came hours before the band is scheduled to perform a concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis. “I can confirm the show is still on tonight,” venue spokeswoman Anna Barberio told the Star Tribune Wednesday afternoon.

Reps for Raz B and B2K did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

B2K, the popular 2000s R&B band famous for hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump” and “Uh Huh,” reunited earlier this year for the Millennium Tour, according to Billboard. The tour kicked off in the U.S. in March, making the first time the bandmates had performed together in over a decade.

At the time of Raz B’s arrest, the tour only had 10 stops left, including Wednesday’s Minneapolis performance.

It was unclear what the status of the rest of the tour would be following the arrest.

Earlier this year, Raz B had quit the tour, saying that he didn’t feel safe around the band’s former manager Chris Stokes, according to Complex.

However, Raz B then announced he would continue, saying in an Instagram Story captured by Complex: “I am a work in progress. I appreciate the outpouring of love, empathy, and understanding from my supporters. I look forward to continuing the Millennium Tour for our fans.”