"I didn't press charges because I thought it was all my fault," she says in the video about an alleged strangling incident in 2019 that led to his arrest

Raz B's Ex Kallee Brookes Accuses Him of Abuse, Rape on TikTok: 'He Said He Was Going to Kill Me'

Raz B's former partner is coming forward with abuse allegations against the B2K singer.

Earlier this week, Kallee Brookes posted a TikTok with physical and sexual abuse allegations against the musician, who was previously arrested in 2019 after a domestic violence complaint.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What's a f—ed up thing that your ex did to you? I'll go first," Brookes says in the video. "First he gave me a black eye and I told everyone I did it to protect him. Then he strangled me in a parking lot where he said he was going to kill me."

The TikTok then plays a clip of a 911 dispatcher repeating Brookes' complaint to officers. "I didn't press charges because I thought it was all my fault. He put a large down payment on a car, apologized, and said he would never do it again," she says in the clip.

"I was afraid of him and didn't know how to get away until finally, he held me down, had sex with me against my will, impregnated me, put me in the hospital and I finally had the courage to get away from him," she alleges.

Raz-B did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Thursday, Brookes posted to her Instagram to say she finally felt safe enough to share her story. "I'm still really angry about it, and I'm f—in' fed up," she says as she shows photos of her bruised face. "I'm never going to be the person that I used to be. I used to be really confident and I'm just not that person anymore."

Brookes opening up about the allegations comes two years after Raz B was arrested in Minneapolis on a domestic violence complaint involving her.

Raz B was arrested after an argument with a woman that TMZ reported was his girlfriend allegedly turned physical. A police report obtained by PEOPLE then indicated the assault, which occurred near a parking lot, involved strangulation. (Brookes posted screenshots from the TMZ report and spoke about them in the TikTok, in addition to sharing a video of Raz B grabbing at her phone.)

After news broke of his arrest then, his team released a statement where he took "full responsibility for his actions."

Raz B Image zoom Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"The incident represents a turning point after years of isolation, suppressed emotions and unhealthy coping mechanisms in response to childhood trauma," the statement read then. "He intends to seek treatment to become a better man and grow beyond the pain of his worst mistakes."

The singer then apologized to his family, fans and B2K group mates.