Ray Reyes, Former Member of Menudo, Dead at 51

Ray Reyes, a former member of boy band Menudo, has died. He was 51.

His brother, Raül Reyes, confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday. Raül did not give a cause of death.

"It is with great pain in my soul that I confirm the death of my beloved brother, Ray Reyes," Raül wrote in Spanish, sharing a gallery of photos.

"I beg you all for space as we navigate this situation and ask that you please pray for our family, especially my mother who is very delicate. I also ask that you never forget his legacy. Now more than ever, we need to be united. Never stop expressing your love and affection for your fellow human beings."

Ray Reyes was raised in Puerto Rico. He joined Menudo in 1983 and stayed with the group through the height of its success. The band is widely considered one of the biggest Latin boy bands in history.

His first album with the boy band was A Todo Rock, on which he sang lead vocals for three songs: "Si Tu No Estas," "Chicle De Amor," and "Zumbador." Though his first stint with Menudo only lasted two years, it coincided with those of Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa.

Reyes would end up reuniting with the band several times after he departed, including in 1998 for the group's 15th anniversary.

Menudo officially disbanded in 2009, but in 2019 Reyes rejoined the group for the "Subete a mi Moto" reunion tour.

On Saturday, his former bandmate Johnny Lozada shared a tribute to Reyes alongside a video of Reyes performing "Chiquitita."

"It's so difficult arriving at an age where your brothers of a lifetime begin journeys to places where we are unable to accompany them," Lozada wrote. "But like the song says, the stars shine bright for you up high. That's how I will always remember you."

A funeral for Reyes will be held on May 4 in Levittown, Puerto Rico, his brother said.