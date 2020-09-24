Ray J Says He 'Would Be Up’ For Marriage Counseling with Princess Love After Filing For Divorce

Ray J is reconsidering his initial refusal to go to marriage counseling with Princess Love, just weeks after the "Sexy Can I" singer filed for divorce from his wife.

During a Monday appearance on The Real, Ray J, 39, said he initially told Love, 36, he would not go to counseling because he “felt like it would get one-sided,” but then shared with the hosts that he would "be up for it" now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, Ray J now seems to be thinking about reconnecting with Love. On The Real, he said he spent “all weekend” with Love and their children.

Image zoom Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe,” he said. “It really was and I just had to fall back and go damn this is a really, really good thing.”

When host Jeannie Mai directly asked if he would go to marriage counseling now, he confirmed that he would, citing his children as a primary reason.

“I would be up for it,” Ray J said. “I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”

Image zoom Ray J, Princess Love Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Love and Ray J, who got married in 2016, have experienced many ups and downs over the past year. Last November, Love claimed that she would file for divorce after she said Ray J left her and daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, though Ray J has repeatedly denied that he did so.

In May, Love officially filed for divorce before asking for a dismissal of the filing just two months later, in July.

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in May.

Following Love's July court request, it seemed the two had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for Love's birthday, but he then filed for divorce himself in mid-September.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” he told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do.”