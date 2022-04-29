Ray J Says Kanye West Delivering Drive Containing Sex Tape with Kim Kardashian 'Is a Lie'

"Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue," Ray J commented on a clip of Kim Kardashian saying ex Kanye West got "all of the sex tape back"

Ray J is responding to a clip from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians regarding his 2007 sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian.

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," the SKIMS mogul then said in a confessional. "I wanna shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me."

"I'm so emotional because of it," she added. "It just means a lot to me."

But Ray J, 41, seems to have a different version of events. As he said in a comment on a clip of the moment shared by @hollywoodunlocked on Instagram Thursday evening, "All of this is a lie smh - Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue."

A rep for Ray J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the Kardashians scene in question, Kim was in the Big Apple to prepare for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. But as fans saw in the Hulu show's premiere episode, Kim was facing a big hurdle leading up to what was supposed to be an exciting time in her life: there was rumored new footage from her sex tape with Ray J.

At her N.Y.C. hotel, Kim asked her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian — who were both there to support her big debut — to stop by. Kris, 66, and Khloé, 37, were joined by some of Kim's close friends.

As they waited for Kim, Kris spoke to the "Stronger" rapper about how he just hopped off a commercial flight where he was seated in coach. West explained that while he was already in the area to support Kim on SNL, he briefly returned to L.A. and flew back immediately.

"I just traveled to get something for Kim," West said as Kris responded, "You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim?"

As Kim showed the hard drive to the group gathered at the hotel, her loved ones were stunned by the kind gesture. "Oh, my God," said Khloé as Kris chimed in, "That's amazing."

Kris then directed her attention toward West to show her appreciation for "the unbelievable way he does things, and the ability to get something done."

"And, probably, a big, fat, huge check," she added. The Yeezy designer then clarified, "Oh, definitely not no check. We not getting extorted ever again."