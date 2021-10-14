Ray J Released from Miami Hospital Following Battle with Pneumonia

The Love & Hip Hop star's manager confirmed his hospitalization to PEOPLE last week, saying he was "overworked"

Ray J has been released from a Miami hospital following his battle with pneumonia.

The Love & Hip Hop star, 40, was cleared by doctors to go home over the weekend, and he is no longer hooked up to oxygen or relying on an inhaler, TMZ reports.

Last week, the musician's longtime manager David Weintraub confirmed to PEOPLE that Ray J was "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him."

As a precaution, the "One Wish" singer was placed in the hospital's COVID unit, but Weintraub said he was relocated after testing negative for the virus. "They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them," he said.

He also said he believed Ray J was "overworked," between juggling the filming of VH1's Love & Hip Hop, working on his Raycon brand and producing new music, which ultimately led to his hospitalization.

In addition to dealing with the health scare, the "Sexy Can I" singer filed for divorce from wife Princess Love for the third time.

Ray J family Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

The couple, who has had a tumultuous five years of marriage, called off divorce proceedings for the second time in March, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Ray J previously revealed that the pair considered marriage counseling during his September 2020 appearance on The Real.

"I would be up for it," he said at the time. "I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7."

RELATED VIDEO: Ray J Responds to Princess Love's 'Making Another Baby' Comment on Instagram: 'I'm In'