Ray J Says Princess Love 'Is Still Mad' At Him But Apologizes for 'All the Things That Happened'

Ray J is setting the record straight about his marriage to Princess Love.

During a recent appearance on PEOPLETV’s Reality Check, the rapper, 38, confirmed that he and Princess are still together, despite a tumultuous few weeks that saw his wife accuse him of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas.

Princess later claimed she would be filing for divorce, which was followed by Ray J being photographed without his wedding ring at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby, and I’m sorry for all the things that happened,” Ray J told PEOPLE. “We cool now and we’ll work it out.”

“I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand,” he continued. “Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we’re good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something.”

Ray J, Princess Love, and Melody

In the weeks following the incident, Ray J said he has been focused on repairing his marriage with Princess, especially as they prepare to welcome baby number two, and prioritizing their 19-month-old daughter Melody Love.

“I just wanna make sure that they’re okay,” he said, jokingly adding that he never wants to return to Vegas and should be banned from the city. “Even through the ups and downs, we’re still together and we’re still listening to each other and being parents.”

“We were able to spend Thanksgiving together and we’ve been on a day to day [basis],” Ray J continued. “We still parents, we still love Melody, we still got a baby on the way, so we’re working through it.”

As for why he was snapped without his wedding ring in the airport recently?

“I was going through the airport, my hands needed some lotion, so they got me without it,” Ray J explained.

But the ring isn’t the only symbol of his love for Princess. The “Sexy Can I” singer also revealed that he has some permanent ink on his left finger in honor of his wife of three years.

“I got a tattoo though, as well,” he said. “The tattoo is under the ring. Princess is like, ‘Well, it’s not that good of a tattoo’ so I’ve got to get a better one. … I still can expand it a little more.”

Princess Love and Ray J with their daughter Melody

According to multiple outlets, the drama between the pair began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

“Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” Ray J reportedly captioned the Instagram post, which showed himself posing with Princess and their daughter.

In an exchange captured by The Shade Room, the Love & Hip Hop star reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”

Days later, Princess reportedly made a comment during Ray J’s Instagram Live video via Melody’s account, which read, “Filing for divorce when I get back to LA,” according to The Shade Room.

Princess also posted a since-deleted Instagram Live video, in which she further detailed the events of the Las Vegas drama. In it, the expectant mom shared that she allegedly discovered Ray J had an “extra phone” and was giving out the number to “some women”, E! News reports.

Princess also claimed that her husband was “out the whole night,” called her “selfish” when he came back, left the hotel for a new one and blocked her on social media.

Ray J later explained in an Instagram video shared on Nov. 21 from their shared Vegas hotel room that Princess’ claims were absolutely false.

Ray J

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man,” he said. “People are going to get into arguments here and there that are small stuff that you can work out.”

“If we get into something big or small, we should be able to hug each other and love each other and listen to each other and understand what we need to do to make it right,” Ray J said. “How can I make adjustments, how can I compromise to make you happy — it goes both ways in a relationship. This is not it.”

Ray J then went on to apologize for his part and “everything that’s happened.”

“We supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We having another baby coming in and these are not the things we supposed to do,” an exasperated Ray J said. “I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s going on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time.”

In response to Ray J’s caption, Princess wrote, “Practice what you preach…” before bringing up another point: “If we’ve ‘so called’ been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby?”