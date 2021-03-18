Ray J and Princess Love Call Off Divorce for Second Time

Ray J previously said back in September that he'd consider marriage counseling with Princess Love, after filing for divorce earlier that same month

Ray J and Princess Love are working on their marriage.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2016 and share son Epik Ray, 14 months, and daughter Melody Love, 2½ — have decided not to move forward with divorce proceedings for the second time, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Court documents show that Ray J (real name: William Ray Norwood Jr.), 40, agreed to call off the divorce he'd filed for in September last month in L.A. Superior Court.

The decision was made "without prejudice," meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings. TMZ was first to report the news.

Love, 36, and Ray J have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship over the past year and a half.

In November 2019, Love claimed she would file for divorce after she said Ray J left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, though the singer has repeatedly denied that he did so.

In May, Love officially filed for divorce before asking for a dismissal of the filing just two months later, in July.

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in May.

Following Love's July court request, it seemed the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for Love's birthday — but he then filed for divorce himself in mid-September.

Later that month, Ray J said he was reconsidering his initial refusal to go to marriage counseling with Love, just weeks after filing for divorce. (At the time, the singer had also asked for joint custody of the couple's two children.)

During his September appearance on The Real, the "Sexy Can I" said he initially told his wife he would not go to counseling because he "felt like it would get one-sided," but then shared with the hosts that he would "be up for it" now.

"I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe," he said. "It really was, and I just had to fall back and go, 'Damn, this is a really, really good thing.' "

When host Jeannie Mai directly asked if he would go to marriage counseling now, Ray J confirmed that he would, citing his son and daughter as a primary reason.