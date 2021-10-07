"He's in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind," Ray J's longtime manager David Weintraub tells PEOPLE

Ray J Hospitalized in Miami with Pneumonia: 'I Will Be Back Up and Running Soon'

Ray J has been hospitalized in Miami with pneumonia, his manager confirms to PEOPLE.

"He's in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind," the musician's longtime manager David Weintraub tells PEOPLE. "[The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him."

Although Weintraub is unsure of Ray J's vaccination status, he says the Love & Hip Hop star, 40, does not have COVID-19, despite initially being placed in the hospital's COVID unit. "They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them," he adds.

As for what landed Ray J in the hospital, Weintraub says he believes the "Sexy Can I" singer is "overworked" between juggling the filming of VH1's Love & Hip Hop, working on his Raycon brand and producing new music.

However, Weintraub says he's optimistic the "One Wish" singer will be back home in a couple of days, since he "sounded much better this morning."

In a message to fans via his manager, Ray J also tells PEOPLE, "I appreciate all the love and support from everybody. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon."

Ray J's health isn't the only hurdle for musician, who filed for divorce from wife Princess Love for the third time on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

During an appearance on The Real in September 2020, Ray J said he initially told his wife he would not go to counseling because he "felt like it would get one-sided," but then shared with the hosts that he would "be up for it" now.

"I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe," he said. "It really was, and I just had to fall back and go, 'Damn, this is a really, really good thing.'"

When host Jeannie Mai directly asked if he would go to marriage counseling now, Ray J confirmed that he would, citing his son and daughter as a primary reason.