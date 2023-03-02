Ray J Calls Off Divorce from Wife Princess Love for a Third Time

Ray J is calling off his divorce once again.

The "One Wish" singer, 42, was granted a dismissal from his divorce from his wife Princess Love, 38, on Wednesday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Court documents show that Ray J asked to dismiss the divorce he'd filed for in October 2021 in L.A. Superior Court. The decision was made "without prejudice," meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings.

The news comes about two months after Ray J posted an Instagram update about reconciling with his wife amid working on new "music projects" and a "new network deal."

"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH," Ray J wrote on Instagram on Jan. 17, as he previewed the Las Vegas hotel he was staying in on a video. "I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! - Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He also praised Love during the holidays after she decorated two Christmas trees for their kids, a a Pokémon-themed one for their daughter and a Paw Patrol tree for their son.

"Just wanna tell you @princesslove - you really did a great job decorating these Xmas trees all by yourself - no help at all!!! - so proud of you!" he captioned a video of the trees. "Just AMAZING!! Love you!!! The KIDS LOVE THEM!!!!

Ray J and Love — who tied the knot in 2016 and share son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 4 — have experienced many ups and downs throughout their six years of marriage and have filed and called off their divorce several times.

Love was the first to make the move, claiming she would file for divorce in November 2019 after she said Ray J left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, though the "Sexy Can I" singer has repeatedly denied doing so.

In May 2020, Love officially filed for divorce, just four months after the couple welcomed their second child, before asking for a dismissal of the filing just two months later, that July.

Princess Love, Ray J. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE following Love's divorce request.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars seemingly had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for his wife's birthday in August 2020 — but he then filed for divorce a month later in mid-September 2020, asking for joint custody of their two children at the time.

He then agreed to call off the divorce in March 2021, but filed again a few months later in October as he was hospitalized for pneumonia.