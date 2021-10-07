Ray J Files for Divorce from Princess Love amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

This is the third time Ray J and Princess Love have filed for divorce

Ray J is moving forward with plans to divorce Princess Love once again.

The 40-year-old singer and reality star filed for divorce from Love, 37, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, PEOPLE can confirm.

Representatives for Ray J and Love did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of Ray J's latest divorce filing was first reported by TMZ, whom the "One Wish" artist spoke with this week amid his hospitalization for pneumonia.

Ray J's manager, David Weintraub, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the star is "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind."

"[The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him," Weintraub said, adding that Ray J underwent "multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them."

Pure Heat Community Festival Princess Love and Ray J with their daughter Melody Love | Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Throughout their five years of marriage, Ray J and Love have experienced many ups and downs.

In November 2019, Love claimed she would file for divorce after she said Ray J left her and their daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas, though the "Sexy Can I" artist has repeatedly denied that he did so.

Love went through with her plans and filed for divorce in May 2020, just four months after welcoming her second child with Ray J. However, she requested that the filing be dismissed just two months later, in July.

Though the couple appeared to have reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for Love's birthday that August, he filed for divorce in mid-September, asking at the time for joint custody of their two children.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE in March, Ray J agreed to call off the divorce and the decision was made "without prejudice," meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings.

Earlier this year in February, Ray J shared in an interview with PeopleTV's Reality Check that he and Love were "in a really good place as parents, as friends and as people who really just want everything to be right for our kids, for our family and for us."