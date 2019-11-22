Ray J Denies He Left Pregnant Wife Princess Love and Their Daughter Stranded: 'I Love My Family'

Ray J is setting the record straight on whether or not he left his pregnant wife Princess Love and their daughter Melody Love “stranded” in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Ray J, 38, broke his silence on Thursday, saying in a video shared on Instagram that Princess’ claim is absolutely false.

“This is for all the media outlets out there that’s putting out these stories about me,” Ray J says in the clip. “Let me explain something to y’all because I don’t think y’all understand who I really am.”

“I am my family,” Ray J said. “I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man,” Ray J continues, addressing Princess, 35.

The “Brown Sugar” singer then pans the camera to show that he is still at the Skylofts at MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas, saying, “I just don’t understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We’ve been right here.”

“People are going to get into arguments here and there that are small stuff that you can work out,” Ray J explains before condemning Princess’ decision to air their issues via social media.

“To take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool. Our circle needs to be tight like that,” Ray J said, displaying a clenched fist. “Nobody should be able to get in it.”

“If we get into something big or small, we should be able to hug each other and love each other and listen to each other and understand what we need to do to make it right,” Ray J says.

“How can I make adjustments, how can I compromise to make you happy — it goes both ways in a relationship. This is not it.”

Ray J then went on to apologize for his part and “everything that’s happened.”

“We supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We having another baby coming in and these are not the things we supposed to do,” an exasperated Ray J said.

“The devil is working, but he’s not working hard enough and he will never work hard enough because my family is something that I will always die for, and the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.”

Despite sharing his desire to fight for his family, Ray J expressed a different sentiment in the caption, writing, “Love took a L this time.”

“My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down. In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case.”

“I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s going on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time,” Ray J concluded.

In response to Ray J’s caption, Princess wrote, “Practice what you preach…” before bringing up another point: “If we’ve ‘so called’ been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the drama began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” Ray J reportedly captioned the Instagram post, which showed himself posing with Princess and their nearly 18-month-old baby daughter.

In an exchange captured by the Instagram account The Shade Room, Princess then reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos.”

The Love & Hip Hop star also added the hashtag “#ByeUgly” and a laughing-crying emoji.

Princess, who revealed she was expecting baby number two in August, gave more details on the situation in a since-deleted Instagram Story, according to E! News and The Shade Room.

“Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money,” she wrote. “But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”

Princess and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018.