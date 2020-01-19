Cheetah Girls Reunion! Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon Together Again at Women's March in L.A.

The Cheetah Girls are marching for their Cheetah sisters!

On Saturday, Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon reunited at the Women’s March in Los Angeles where Bailon performed for marchers with a special appearance from Symoné. Together, the ladies sang one of The Cheetah Girls’ uplifting anthems, “Together We Can.”

Both Symoné, 34, and Bailon, 36, shared some sweet photos and videos from their reunion on Instagram.

“Yo #theangelsvoice @adriennebailon graced us with her voice at @womensmarch what a great turnout!” Symoné captioned a selfie of the pair from the march.

Bailon then commented on the post, “Love you Bubbles 💗✨,” calling her friend by a sweet nickname. The Real co-host then shared her own post with a photo of the pair and a video of them on stage together. “’TOGETHER WE CAN’ 🎶 🐾 Chu Chi & Bubbles @wmnsmarchla Love you @ravensymone,” she captioned the post.

“Love you more guuurrrrlllll❤️💋,” Symoné commented.

Symoné and Bailon were part of the iconic girl group, The Cheetah Girls, with Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan from 2002 until the group’s disbandment in 2008.

They also starred together in Disney Channel’s original film about the group, The Cheetah Girls, and its sequel, The Cheetah Girls 2. Symoné did not appear in the franchise’s third film, The Cheetah Girls: One World.

Symoné and Bailon also shared several other photos from the Women’s March, which started at Pershing Square and ended at City Hall, where Bailon performed among other singers and speakers. According to the Los Angeles Times, thousands of demonstrators showed up to rally.

“#WMLA2020@wmnsmarchla ♀️ Girls just wanna have fun-damental rights!” Bailon wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of herself ahead of the march.

Symoné also shared a group photo with actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Jenifer Lewis from the event, writing, “Wow! I was there!!! Thank you universe for letting me be apart of something so magical.”