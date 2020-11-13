The rising star talks to PEOPLE about his debut album Afrodisiaco and his unexpected Latin Grammy nomination

Puerto Rican Star Rauw Alejandro Dishes on New Album Afrodisiaco : It's 'Porn for Your Ears'

Rauw Alejandro is the future of reggaetón.

The Puerto Rican rising star, who boasts nearly six million followers on Instagram, just released his debut studio album Afrodisiaco on Friday — and it's everything an artist just two years into his career could ask for.

"It's a dream come true," the 27-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I poured my whole heart into it."

The 16-track record features collaborations with some of the newest and brightest faces in the genre like Sech and Anuel AA to the OG reggaetoneros like Zion & Lennox and Wisin y Yandel and the reigning king of reggaetón: J Balvin.

"For me that's a big, big dream," he says of his collaboration with Wisin y Yandel. "Also Zion & Lennox, they're legends."

The album also features an unexpected collab with trap artist Trippie Redd, whose album Pegasus skyrocketed to the top of the charts. It's a timely and fresh twist to both of their genres.

"That song is one of my favorites. Trippie carried his verse," he says of "Un Sueño." "I didn't know him well, but I flew to L.A. and did some sessions and showed him the song "Un Sueño" and he loved it."

"He's one of the artists who's really breaking through and I'm part of the 'new school' of Latinos," he says in Spanish. "That's the point: for youngbloods to unite and move forward — each of us representing our cultures."

The Boricua heartthrob pins his artistry and musical abilities to his Latino heritage and growing up with the music practically in his blood.

"Latinos, we have some flavor, un sabor único," he says. "Puerto Rican culture has always been musical. I grew up with all that in the streets. We're special."

Next week, Alejandro will hit the stage to perform at the Latin Grammys, where he's nominated for best new artist — a nomination he didn't see coming.

"I woke up the morning the nominations were announced everyone was texting me and my phone was blowing up. I was like, 'What happened? Did I post a weird picture on Instagram?'" he says with a laugh. "I couldn't believe it. I'm just two years into my career and for me it's a blessing to be at the Latin Grammys [nominated] as a best new artist. I was really happy that day. I'm just ready."

But did he expect this moment of glory to ever come?

"I was sure I was going to make it," he says. "I've never stopped working since the beginning of my life. I'm a hustler and I have a lot of confidence in myself."

And he sure does. "The music is porn for your ears. My music is pleasure," he says of Afrodisiaco. "If you hear my music, you'll feel pleasure in your soul and your whole body."

Image zoom Rauw Alejandro | Credit: Prince and Jacob, Styled by Darius Baptist

For those unfamiliar with the star’s music, he hopes people listen to "Dile A Él," a "special" song about heartbreak backed by what he calls a "hardcore reggaetón beat."

"That song has the best outro of 2020," he says. "It's about breakup and jealousy. The guy can't get over his past love and he's mad because she's with another man. He's expressing all of his feelings of hate and rancor and at the end he realizes that he needs to let her go and be happy."

Is the song inspired by his own heartbreak? "Not 100%," he says laughing.

"About 90% of my stuff is about myself," he explains. "I try to be in everyone's shoes when I'm writing and also from my own experience."