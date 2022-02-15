The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September

Rauw Alejandro Spends Valentine's Day with His 'Muse' Rosalía — See His Sweet Surprise!

Rauw Alejandro is showing off his valentine.

In celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday, Alejandro, 29, shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, Spanish singer Rosalía, 28.

Alongside a series of photos of the couple, the "Todo De Ti" singer captioned the post, "Mi musa," meaning "My muse."

In the last slide, Alejandro shared what appeared to be his Valentine's Day surprise ... a room filled with balloons, roses and candles as the "Con Altura" singer laughs and runs through the balloons.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September, following Rosalía's birthday.

Both shared posts featuring each other on social media at the time, beginning with a TikTok shared by Rosalía. In the video, she and Alejandro made a heart shape with their arms as the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" singer twirled around her beau.

Rosalía also shared a series of photos on Instagram to mark her birthday milestone. In one photo, she laid on Alejandro's lap as he played video games. In another, she was shown smiling, cozied up next to him.

During a January cover story interview with Rolling Stone, Alejandro opened up about the role Rosalía plays in his music.

"Not all the songs are about her specifically. She can be my muse, but she inspires me in different ways: sounds, production-wise, not literally. People get confused," he said. "Right now, if I put out a sad song, it doesn't have anything to do with my personal life."

He did admit, however, that his track "Aquel Nap ZzZz," which includes Rosalía's vocals, was inspired by their relationship, "That one is literally for her."

On the possibility of a collaboration, the reggaeton star said, "We respect each other. That's the main thing. We're not focused on doing music together. If it happens, yeah, of course. We plan to do it, but it's not going to happen now."

Rauw Alejandro and rosalia Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía | Credit: Rauw Alejandro/ instagram

He also commented on her highly anticipated new album, Motomami, set to be released on March 18.

"It's amazing, it's amazing. When I heard the whole album, phewww. She's a GOAT," he said. "She's innovative. She's creating new sounds."

Rosalía and Alejandro first sparked dating rumors in August, when they were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.