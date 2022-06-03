Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond in Georgia Racketeering Case, Trial Expected to Begin Early 2023

Young Thug has been accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participating in a criminal street gang

Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks

Young Thug has been denied bond in relation to his Georgia racketeering case.

The rapper, 30, who has been accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participating in a criminal street gang, pled not guilty during a Thursday hearing in Fulton County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied bond for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, following an hours-long meeting. The musician watched the hearing virtually from the Cobb County jail, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Young Thug's expected trial date, the judge said in court, is currently scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, 2023, per 11 Alive.

Young Thug attends 2021 Revolt Summit Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

During the court meeting, Young Thug's legal team said they wanted their client to be placed under house arrest and that a security team of armed off-duty police officers would be hired to monitor the rapper's home, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, also said that the star would be willing to wear an ankle monitor, take part in regular drug testing and give up his cellphone and passport. He would want, however, access to the recording studio in his home, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prosecutors argued against that request, claiming that Young Thug is the leader of what they believe to be a criminal street gang.

They also said that the artist is "the top dog, the most dangerous man here, because he doesn't have to get his hands dirty, he has others to do his business," 11 Alive reported.

Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, charged with 2 gang counts Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Young Thug was previously booked last month on two charges — conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, and a charge of participation in criminal street gang activity — according to jail records.

The RICO charge stems from an alleged January 2013 incident, while the criminal street gang activity charge is linked to an alleged incident from May 2018.

WSB-TV previously reported that Young Thug's charges stem from a larger 56-count indictment, in which 28 individuals have been named, including rapper Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens).