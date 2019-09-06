Rapper YG and Kehlani Dating Just Months After Welcoming Babies with Other People

Image zoom Kehlani and YG DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

New couple alert!

Rapper YG and singer Kehlani just made their dating debut together at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

The musicians walked hand-in-hand into the Kith show as captured in a video by TMZ. The “Gangsta” singer, 24, opted for an oversized blazer while the “Go Loko” rapper, 29, wore for a white t-shirt, black pants and a leather jacket embroidered with flames.

When asked by reporters if their outing together means “it’s official,” Kehlani coyly confirmed the news by saying “Mhmm.”

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The surprise sighting comes just months after the pair welcomed babies with other people.

In March, Kehlani gave birth to her first child, daughter Adeya Nomi with guitarist Javie Young-White.

The baby girl arrived via an “unmedicated homebirth” in Kehlani’s bathroom, the star revealed in an Instagram post.

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” Kehlani wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be baby blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done.”

Image zoom YG with daughter Harmony in 2016 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

White also shared the news to his Twitter account, calling Adeya’s entrance into the world, “the most beautiful moment of my life.”

“Adeya is home. Kehlani gave birth at home standing up, unmedicated, into my arms as we spoke her 1st words to her,” he wrote. “These two are my reason & resolve. We are enjoying each other & our health, resting & surrendering to love. My heart is full,” he added.

In July, YG welcomed a second baby girl — Vibe Jackson with Catelyn Sparks, Complex and TMZ reported. The rapper and Sparks share 3-year-old daughter Harmony.

Prior to her new romance with YG, Kehlani dated singer PartyNextDoor (who was briefly linked to Kylie Jenner in 2016) on-and-off from 2014 to 2016 and Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving from 2015 to 2016.