Rapper YG Channels Colin Kaepernick in Music Video and Cover Art for New Song 'Swag'

YG is making another political statement through his music, this time with his new single, "Swag."

The Compton-born rapper, 30, dons an afro wig and a red and gold football uniform reminiscent of that worn by San Francisco 49ers players in both the music video and cover art for his new song, clearly emulating current free agent and political activist Colin Kaepernick.

YG previously announced the track on social media Thursday, unveiling the song's cover art where he can be seen dressed as Kaepernick in front of two cheerleaders situated behind him. The rapper and the two cheerleaders are seen taking a knee, a nod to Kaepernick's on-field protests against racism and police brutality.

The rapper's latest visual also features a cameo from Snoop Dogg, among other scenes.

YG has been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick over the years ever since the football star began his peaceful protests back in 2016.

The "Go Loko" singer was among the celebrities who scrutinized EA Sports after they removed a Kaepernick reference in YG's "Big Bank" on the Madden 19 soundtrack where Big Sean delivered the line: "Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and s--- / You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick."

After announcing he never approved the edit, YG received an apology in an official statement EA Sports, according to Forbes.

"We had the conversation on the phone, they was apologizing ... They said they're gonna do more than just call everybody and apologize." YG previously told TMZ at the time.

YG's new single comes shortly after he released another politically charged song and accompanying music video last month, titled "FTP (F--- the Police)", where the rapper calls for the defunding of police forces across the nation.

The music video for the song includes footage taken from a Black Lives Matter gathering that YG helped to organize in Hollywood earlier this month following the murder of George Floyd.

The rally saw as many as 100,000 people attend, as stated at the end of the video, alongside a message that read, "The footage contained in this video captures a portion of a historical day to demand an end to police brutality."

