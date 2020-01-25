Rapper YG Arrested Just Days Before His Grammy Awards Performance

YG Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rapper YG has been charged with robbery just days before his performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Early Friday morning at around 4 a.m., YG, 29, was served a search warrant “in the furtherance of an on-going criminal investigation” at his home in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Deputy James Nagao said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

YG, né Keenon Jackson, was then taken into custody and transported to Men’s Central Jail where he was booked on the robbery charge, Nagao said.

At this time, YG remains in police custody on a $250,000 bail.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, YG’s attorney Joe Tacopina said the arrest completely caught the rapper “off guard because there is no truth to them.”

“Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment,” Tacopina continued, adding that YG was arrested on suspicion of robbery based on an ongoing investigation.

“This has become even more outrageous… normally, in the American justice system, you get arrested after an investigation is completed.”

Before his arrest, YG was set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday in honor of his friend and slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store on March 31 of last year.

“YG has a performance scheduled at the Grammy’s on Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle… so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly,” Tacopina added in the statement.

In July 2019, police raided a Hollywood Hills home YG was renting, which led to the arrest of one occupant, KTLA reported. YG was not present at the time.

The raid was reportedly in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 3 in Compton, according to KTLA. The shooting — which claimed the life of a 65-year-old pedestrian who was caught in the crossfire — involved a black Cadillac Escalade that was registered to YG.

YG spoke out about the incident on Twitter, writing, “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day.”

“I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

YG’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Compton Court.