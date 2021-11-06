Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Sexual Assault

Shortly before his arrest, the rapper released a new single, titled "I Guess," in conjunction with a music video for the song

Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested in Texas on Thursday, just one day before announcing he has signed with Asylum Records.

The Dallas-based rapper, né Markies Deandre Conway, is charged with child endangerment and unlawful carrying of a weapon, as well as an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, the Plano Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

He was being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond amount for the sexual assault charge, police said.

Jail records show that 30-year-old Beezy has already been released.

Further details about the allegations against Beezy were not immediately made public.

On Friday, the rapper — who has previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé — released a new single, titled "I Guess," in conjunction with a music video for the song.

The release of the single coincided with his announcement that he'd signed to Asylum Records, he told Complex.

It is not clear if Beezy has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf. A rep for Asylum Records did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is reportedly the third time that Beezy has been arrested this year. In February, he was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in Dallas after police performed a traffic stop and found five firearms in his SUV, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper reports that this case is still pending. He was also arrested in August on a drug and weapons charge, though it is not clear if that case is still active, the newspaper wrote.

In 2018, Beezy was shot multiple times while inside a car driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville, CBS Dallas previously reported. Police told the news station that more than a dozen shots were fired, and Beezy was hospitalized for his injuries.

