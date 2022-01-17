Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, 28, Fatally Shot in Reported Drive-By: 'Will Forever Miss You'

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was famous for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder Is A Major Issue)"

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh (born Shandler Beaubien) has died after a reported drive-by shooting in his hometown.

According to the Miami Herald, the "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder Is A Major Issue)" rapper, 28, was gunned down while driving a Toyota Camry near Zoo Miami Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Herald, Miami-Dade police said Beaubien stopped at Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue when a gray four-door Lexus pulled up with someone inside who fired shots.

Two young boys, aged 1 and a 5, were in the backseat with an adult woman, though none of the three passengers were uninjured.

Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed the incident occurred on the youngest child's birthday.

"Once officers arrived is when they discovered in a Toyota 4-door that the driver was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Zabaleta told CBS Miami, adding, "Once fire rescue responded, they were able to pronounce the driver deceased here on the scene."

Zabaleta continued, "The victim, in this case, was at the intersection of 152 Street and 127th Avenue getting ready to make a right to go eastbound on 152 Street. When an unknown vehicle, a Lexus approached him from the driver's side and opened fire and then fled westbound."

No arrests have been made.

Miami Dade Police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Beaubien's record label Quality Control Music paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

"It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh," a caption accompanying a black and white photo of Beaubien reads. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family at this time. #RIPWavyNavyPooh 🙏🏾🕊"

Virgin Records also shared a statement, CBS Miami reports. "Wavy believed in giving back to his community, as well as sharing his hardship through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves and will forever miss you."

RELATED VIDEO: Tourist Fatally Shot While Eating with Family at Florida Cafe, Suspect Seen Dancing over Victim's Body

Beaubien was said to be connected to multiple North Miami-Dade shootings in the past year. Authorities are preparing for possible retaliation attacks, sources to Miami Herald.