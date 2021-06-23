"JAY-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?" Trick Daddy said

Rapper Trick Daddy Draws Backlash for Dissing JAY-Z and Saying That Beyoncé 'Can't Sing'

Trick Daddy has some choice critiques when it comes to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's musical talents.

Earlier this week, comments made by the 46-year-old rapper went viral, where he claimed that Beyoncé, 39, "can't sing" and that JAY-Z, 51, "never won the greatest rapper alive" title.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a chat that took place on Clubhouse, per Hollywood Unlocked, Trick Daddy criticized the "Flawless" singer "because she see money" and she "ain't trying to give back to music or nothing."

"Beyoncé don't write music and barely can sing her motherf---ing self," he continued. "Beyoncé can't sing."

"Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career," Trick Daddy added, before mentioning JAY-Z within his rant. "I'mma give an unpopular opinion right now - Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to New York. That's why they together. JAY-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?"

Shortly after Trick Daddy's initial comments went viral, the rapper was met with the wrath of the singer's loyal legion of fans, collectively known as The Beyhive.

"When Trick Daddy says Beyoncé can't sing…THIS Beyoncé?" one fan wrote alongside a video of Beyoncé singing acapella.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Ik damn well Trick Daddy ain't talkin s--- bout Beyoncé and JAY-Z like his ass relevant still," another tweeted. "Let's run this back…"

"Trick Daddy the beehive will sting you!" added a third. "Leave Beyoncé alone!"

RELATED VIDEO: Father-Daughter Date! Blue Ivy Carter Sits Courtside with Dad JAY-Z at Clippers-Lakers Game

Trick Daddy later elaborated on his opinions on the music couple while chatting with the radio station 99 Jamz Miami on Tuesday, though he stood by his views.

"What I said was, I don't think Beyoncé could sing and that Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that JAY-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion," he said. "And opinions like buttholes - Without them, you'll be full of doo-doo."

"That's my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain't who you are," Trick Daddy added. "That's my opinion."

Trick Daddy continued to later address his views later that same day in an Instagram Live, which was captured by The Neighborhood Talk. There, he said that he thinks Beyoncé can sing, but not like other vocalists among the likes of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.